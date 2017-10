China Open Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday At The National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: Men, $3.03 million (WT500); Women, $6.38 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Championship

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Nick Kyrgios (8), Australia, 6-2, 6-1.

Women Championship

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Simona Halep (2), Romania, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Doubles Men Championship

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (1), Australia, def. John Isner and Jack Sock, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

Women Championship

Chan Yung-jan, Taiwan, and Martina Hingis (1), Switzerland, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Andrea Hlavackova (4), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-4.

