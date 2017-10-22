BNP Paribas WTA Finals Results

Sunday At Singapore Indoor Stadium Singapore Purse: $7 million (Tour Championship) Surface: Hard-Indoor Round Robin Singles White Group

Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, def. Venus Williams (5), United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Garbine Muguruza (2), Spain, def. Jelena Ostapenko (7), Latvia, 6-3, 6-4.

Standings: Muguruza 1-0 (sets 2-0), Pliskova 1-0 (2-0), Ostapenko 0-1 (0-2), Williams 0-1 (0-2).

