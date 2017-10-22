201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » BNP Paribas WTA Finals Results

BNP Paribas WTA Finals Results

By The Associated Press October 22, 2017 9:20 am 10/22/2017 09:20am
Share
Sunday
At Singapore Indoor Stadium
Singapore
Purse: $7 million (Tour Championship)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Round Robin
Singles
White Group

Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, def. Venus Williams (5), United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Garbine Muguruza (2), Spain, def. Jelena Ostapenko (7), Latvia, 6-3, 6-4.

Standings: Muguruza 1-0 (sets 2-0), Pliskova 1-0 (2-0), Ostapenko 0-1 (0-2), Williams 0-1 (0-2).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Other Sports Sports Tennis
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest