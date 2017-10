ATP World Tour Shanghai Rolex Masters Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Qizhong Tennis Center Shanghai Purse: $6.52 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6).

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-7 (11), 7-5, 6-2.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Chung Hyeon, South Korea, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (9), Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Kyle Edmund, Britain, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

Juan Martin del Potro (16), Argentina, def. Nikoloz Basilasvili, Georgia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Wu Di, China, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Doubles First Round

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Gong Mao-Xin and Zhang Ze, China, 6-3, 6-4.

Kevin Anderson, South Africa, and Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, and Lucas Pouille, France, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5.

