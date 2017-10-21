201.5
ATP World Tour Intrum Stockholm Open Results

By The Associated Press October 21, 2017 1:55 pm 10/21/2017 01:55pm
Saturday
At Kungliga Tennishallen
Stockholm
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Purse: $696,300 (WT250)
Singles
Semifinals

Grigor Dimitrov (1), Bulgaria, def. Fabio Fognini (6), Italy, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Juan Martin del Potro (4), Argentina, def. Fernando Verdasco (8), Spain, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Doubles
Semifinals

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Jean-Julien Rojer (2), Netherlands, def. Jack Sock, United States, and Nenad Zimonjic (3), Serbia, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-6.

