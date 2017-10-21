ATP World Tour Intrum Stockholm Open Results

Saturday At Kungliga Tennishallen Stockholm Surface: Hard-Indoor Purse: $696,300 (WT250) Singles Semifinals

Grigor Dimitrov (1), Bulgaria, def. Fabio Fognini (6), Italy, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Juan Martin del Potro (4), Argentina, def. Fernando Verdasco (8), Spain, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Doubles Semifinals

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Jean-Julien Rojer (2), Netherlands, def. Jack Sock, United States, and Nenad Zimonjic (3), Serbia, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-6.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.