ATP World Tour European Open Results

Thursday At Lotto Arena Antwerp, Belgium Purse: $696,300 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Second Round

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 7-6 (4), 5-6 retired.

Diego Schwartzman (4), Argentina, def. Ernesto Escobedo, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (2), France, def. Kenny de Schepper, France, 6-4, 6-3.

David Goffin (1), Belgium, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

David Ferrer (5), Spain, def. Steve Darcis, Belgium, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Scott Lipsky, United States, and Divij Sharan, India, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Rajeev Ram (3), United States, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Marcel Granollers (2), Spain, def. Ben Mclachlan, Japan, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-7.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Julio Peralta, Chile, def. Bob and Mike Bryan (1), United States, 1-6, 7-6 (8), 10-7.

