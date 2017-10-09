201.5
ATP Money Leaders

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 12:24 pm 10/09/2017 12:24pm
Through Oct. 8
1. Rafael Nadal $11,917,275
2. Roger Federer $9,419,735
3. Alexander Zverev $3,754,090
4. Dominic Thiem $3,196,372
5. Marin Cilic $2,944,860
6. Stan Wawrinka $2,818,912
7. Grigor Dimitrov $2,789,169
8. Kevin Anderson $2,735,458
9. Pablo Carreno Busta $2,461,820
10. Sam Querrey $2,233,829
11. David Goffin $2,147,873
12. Novak Djokovic $2,116,524
13. Andy Murray $2,092,625
14. Nick Kyrgios $1,879,254
15. Tomas Berdych $1,803,545
16. Roberto Bautista Agut $1,646,229
17. Feliciano Lopez $1,605,801
18. Juan Martin del Potro $1,577,708
19. Albert Ramos-Vinolas $1,542,509
20. Kei Nishikori $1,491,755
21. John Isner $1,490,538
22. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga $1,445,616
23. Milos Raonic $1,409,446
24. Jack Sock $1,401,017
25. Diego Schwartzman $1,393,803
26. Mischa Zverev $1,388,356
27. Lucas Pouille $1,385,386
28. Gilles Muller $1,341,306
29. Pablo Cuevas $1,335,691
30. Fabio Fognini $1,287,263
31. Nicolas Mahut $1,205,116
32. Fernando Verdasco $1,190,080
33. Adrian Mannarino $1,170,989
34. Ryan Harrison $1,122,326
35. Karen Khachanov $1,089,703
36. Paolo Lorenzi $1,075,103
37. Philipp Kohlschreiber $1,065,352
38. Pierre-Hugues Herbert $1,055,823
39. Gael Monfils $1,043,358
40. Robin Haase $1,035,932
41. Benoit Paire $1,023,161
42. Andrey Rublev $1,011,305
43. David Ferrer $1,009,907
44. Lukasz Kubot $992,440
45. Marcelo Melo $984,069
46. Donald Young $905,793
47. Steve Johnson $892,391
48. Horacio Zeballos $868,506
49. Alexandr Dolgopolov $843,614
50. Damir Dzumhur $840,264

