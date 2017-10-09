ATP Money Leaders

|Through Oct. 8
|1. Rafael Nadal
|$11,917,275
|2. Roger Federer
|$9,419,735
|3. Alexander Zverev
|$3,754,090
|4. Dominic Thiem
|$3,196,372
|5. Marin Cilic
|$2,944,860
|6. Stan Wawrinka
|$2,818,912
|7. Grigor Dimitrov
|$2,789,169
|8. Kevin Anderson
|$2,735,458
|9. Pablo Carreno Busta
|$2,461,820
|10. Sam Querrey
|$2,233,829
|11. David Goffin
|$2,147,873
|12. Novak Djokovic
|$2,116,524
|13. Andy Murray
|$2,092,625
|14. Nick Kyrgios
|$1,879,254
|15. Tomas Berdych
|$1,803,545
|16. Roberto Bautista Agut
|$1,646,229
|17. Feliciano Lopez
|$1,605,801
|18. Juan Martin del Potro
|$1,577,708
|19. Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|$1,542,509
|20. Kei Nishikori
|$1,491,755
|21. John Isner
|$1,490,538
|22. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
|$1,445,616
|23. Milos Raonic
|$1,409,446
|24. Jack Sock
|$1,401,017
|25. Diego Schwartzman
|$1,393,803
|26. Mischa Zverev
|$1,388,356
|27. Lucas Pouille
|$1,385,386
|28. Gilles Muller
|$1,341,306
|29. Pablo Cuevas
|$1,335,691
|30. Fabio Fognini
|$1,287,263
|31. Nicolas Mahut
|$1,205,116
|32. Fernando Verdasco
|$1,190,080
|33. Adrian Mannarino
|$1,170,989
|34. Ryan Harrison
|$1,122,326
|35. Karen Khachanov
|$1,089,703
|36. Paolo Lorenzi
|$1,075,103
|37. Philipp Kohlschreiber
|$1,065,352
|38. Pierre-Hugues Herbert
|$1,055,823
|39. Gael Monfils
|$1,043,358
|40. Robin Haase
|$1,035,932
|41. Benoit Paire
|$1,023,161
|42. Andrey Rublev
|$1,011,305
|43. David Ferrer
|$1,009,907
|44. Lukasz Kubot
|$992,440
|45. Marcelo Melo
|$984,069
|46. Donald Young
|$905,793
|47. Steve Johnson
|$892,391
|48. Horacio Zeballos
|$868,506
|49. Alexandr Dolgopolov
|$843,614
|50. Damir Dzumhur
|$840,264
