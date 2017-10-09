ATP Money Leaders

Through Oct. 8 1. Rafael Nadal $11,917,275 2. Roger Federer $9,419,735 3. Alexander Zverev $3,754,090 4. Dominic Thiem $3,196,372 5. Marin Cilic $2,944,860 6. Stan Wawrinka $2,818,912 7. Grigor Dimitrov $2,789,169 8. Kevin Anderson $2,735,458 9. Pablo Carreno Busta $2,461,820 10. Sam Querrey $2,233,829 11. David Goffin $2,147,873 12. Novak Djokovic $2,116,524 13. Andy Murray $2,092,625 14. Nick Kyrgios $1,879,254 15. Tomas Berdych $1,803,545 16. Roberto Bautista Agut $1,646,229 17. Feliciano Lopez $1,605,801 18. Juan Martin del Potro $1,577,708 19. Albert Ramos-Vinolas $1,542,509 20. Kei Nishikori $1,491,755 21. John Isner $1,490,538 22. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga $1,445,616 23. Milos Raonic $1,409,446 24. Jack Sock $1,401,017 25. Diego Schwartzman $1,393,803 26. Mischa Zverev $1,388,356 27. Lucas Pouille $1,385,386 28. Gilles Muller $1,341,306 29. Pablo Cuevas $1,335,691 30. Fabio Fognini $1,287,263 31. Nicolas Mahut $1,205,116 32. Fernando Verdasco $1,190,080 33. Adrian Mannarino $1,170,989 34. Ryan Harrison $1,122,326 35. Karen Khachanov $1,089,703 36. Paolo Lorenzi $1,075,103 37. Philipp Kohlschreiber $1,065,352 38. Pierre-Hugues Herbert $1,055,823 39. Gael Monfils $1,043,358 40. Robin Haase $1,035,932 41. Benoit Paire $1,023,161 42. Andrey Rublev $1,011,305 43. David Ferrer $1,009,907 44. Lukasz Kubot $992,440 45. Marcelo Melo $984,069 46. Donald Young $905,793 47. Steve Johnson $892,391 48. Horacio Zeballos $868,506 49. Alexandr Dolgopolov $843,614 50. Damir Dzumhur $840,264

