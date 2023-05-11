Live Radio
Home » Tech News » Italy's antitrust watchdog probes…

Italy’s antitrust watchdog probes Apple over competition in app market

The Associated Press

May 11, 2023, 6:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s antitrust authority is probing allegations that Apple is abusing its dominant position in the app market, thwarting competition, officials said Thursday.

The authority alleges that Apple’s privacy policy for third-party developers is more restrictive than the one applied to its own apps, using language that discourages tracking.

In addition, the antitrust authority alleges that outside developers also face restrictions in the quality of data provided by Apple regarding the effectiveness of advertising, impacting revenues in favor of Apple’s own apps.

The authority said the data is essential in outlining the appeal of the app to potential advertisers. “The presumed discriminatory conduct by Apple can cause a drop in advertising proceeds by third-party developers, in favor of its own commercial division,” as well as impeding competition on the Apple app market, it said.

The technology company, based in Cupertino, California, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Tech News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up