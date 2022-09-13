Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King cheered in Belfast | New souvenirs mark Queen's death | Questions of free speech
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

September 13, 2022, 12:35 PM

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

7. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

8. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal

2. X-HERO, BINGCHUAN NETWORK (HONG KONG) COMPANY LIMITED

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Google LLC

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Google, Google LLC

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

11. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

8. forScore, forScore, LLC

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Google Chrome, Google LLC

3. Survivor!.io, HABBY

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. Disney+, Disney

8. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

9. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

10. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

