Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Parliament to lie in state | What to know about queen's lying in state | London district remembers a queen | UK memorabilia in Hong Kong
Home » Tech News » 3 Iranian citizens charged…

3 Iranian citizens charged in broad hacking campaign in US

The Associated Press

September 14, 2022, 11:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Wednesday that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the United States with cyberattacks that targeted power companies, local governments and small businesses and nonprofits, including a domestic violence shelter.

The charges accuse the hacking suspects of targeting hundreds of victims in the U.S. and other countries. Prosecutors say the hackers encrypted and stole data from victim networks and threatened to release it unless exorbitant ransom payments were made. In some cases, the victims made those payments, the department said.

The hackers are not believed to have been working on behalf of the Iranian government but instead for their own financial gain, and some of the victims were even in Iran, according to a senior Justice Department official who briefed reporters on the case on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the department. But the official said the activity exists because hackers are permitted by the Iranian government to largely operate with impunity.

The three accused hackers are thought to be in Iran and have not been arrested, but the Justice Department official said the pending charges make it “functionally impossible” for them to leave the country.

The case was filed in federal court in New Jersey, where a municipality in Union County was hacked last year.

One of the victims was a domestic violence shelter in Pennsylvania, which the indictment says was extorted out of $13,000 to recover its hacked data.

___

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | Tech News

Tech panel pushes ‘new public-private model’ for competition with China

After favorable Best Places to Work results, VA pushes further workforce improvements

Darren Ash to join Interior as its new CIO

Bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing advances out of House committee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up