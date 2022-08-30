Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. HotSchedules, HotSchedules 3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Incredibox, So Far So Good

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

8. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal

2. Survivor!.io, HABBY

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,

4. Google LLC

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Google, Google LLC

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

11. Google Maps, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

4. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’22, Roto Sports, Inc.

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. forScore, forScore, LLC

9. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Survivor!.io, HABBY

4. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

5. Google Chrome, Google LLC

6. Notability, Ginger Labs

7. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

9. Disney+, Disney

10. Makeup Kit – Color Mixing, Crazy Labs

