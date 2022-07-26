WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 11:31 AM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Incredibox, So Far So Good

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

8. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

9. RoGold, Alrovi Aps

10. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,

2. Google LLC

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Google Maps, Google LLC

8. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Google, Google LLC

11. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

7. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

9. Incredibox, So Far So Good

10. RoGold, Alrovi Aps

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. The President., Crazy Labs

2. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Aquarium Land, HOMA GAMES

6. Disney+, Disney

7. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

8. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC

