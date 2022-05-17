Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Uncharted 2. The Northman 3. The Lost City 4. The Bad Guys 5. Spider-Man: No Way…

Movies US charts: 1. Uncharted 2. The Northman 3. The Lost City 4. The Bad Guys 5. Spider-Man: No Way Home 6. Dog (2022) 7. Moonfall 8. Sing 2 9. Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City 10. Blacklight Movies US charts – Independent: 1. Blacklight 2. The Innocents 3. Belfast 4. Monstrous 5. The Outfit (2022) 6. Delicious 7. My Life In Ruins 8. The 355 9. The Hating Game 10. Studio 666 Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.