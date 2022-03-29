Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 4. Bloons…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

5. Google Maps, Google LLC

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Cash App, Square, Inc.

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

8. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. DIY Joystick, Crazy Labs

2. Disney+, Disney

3. Stickman Combat Legend, Le Anh Pham

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Art Drawing 3D, Supercent, Inc.

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Google Chrome, Google LLC

9. Frozen Honey ASMR, Crazy Labs

10. Wordle!, Goldfinch Studios

