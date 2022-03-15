RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Home » Tech News » Apple-Apps-Top-10

Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 11:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. My Child Lebensborn, Sarepta Studio AS

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Incredibox, So Far So Good

8. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. Wordle!, Goldfinch Studios

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Google Maps, Google LLC

10. Motionleap by Lightricks, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

9. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

10. Toca Boo, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Army Commander, Lion Studios

2. Disney+, Disney

3. Money Rush, Rollic Games

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

6. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

7. Frozen Honey ASMR, Crazy Labs

8. Wordle!, Goldfinch Studios

9. Twerk Race 3D — Fun Run Game, Tap2Play LLC

10. Rec Room, Rec Room Inc

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Tech News

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up