Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 3:59 PM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Wordle!, Goldfinch Studios

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Truth Social, T Media Tech LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

9. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

10. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Papa’s Cluckeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

2. Frozen Honey ASMR, Crazy Labs

3. Money Rush, Rollic Games

4. Twerk Race 3D — Fun Run Game, Tap2Play LLC

5. Airport Security, Kwalee Ltd

6. Disney+, Disney

7. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC

