US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple TV app
Movies US charts:
1. Dune
2. No Time to Die
3. Sing 2
4. Ghostbusters: Afterlife
5. The Matrix Resurrections
6. Clean
7. Venom: Let There Be Carnage
8. The 355
9. Free Guy
10. The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Clean
2. The 355
3. The Hating Game
4. Belfast
5. Delicious
6. Old Henry
7. C’mon C’mon
8. Last Survivors
9. The Green Knight
10. Notorious
