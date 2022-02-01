US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple TV app
Movies US charts:
1. Dune
2. No Time to Die
3. Sing 2
4. Ghostbusters: Afterlife
5. The Matrix Resurrections
6. Clean
7. Venom: Let There Be Carnage
8. The 355
9. Free Guy
10. The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Clean
2. The 355
3. Prisoners of the Ghostland
4. The Hating Game
5. Delicious
6. Belfast
7. The Green Knight
8. Arctic Void
9. Old Henry
10. Salt in My Soul
