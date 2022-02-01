CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Youngkin joins suit challenging mask mandate | Md.'s state of emergency ends Thursday | Capitals' Ovechikin enters COVID-19 protocol | Latest COVID data
Home » Tech News » US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Apple TV app

Movies US charts:

1. Dune

2. No Time to Die

3. Sing 2

4. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

5. The Matrix Resurrections

6. Clean

7. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

8. The 355

9. Free Guy

10. The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Clean

2. The 355

3. Prisoners of the Ghostland

4. The Hating Game

5. Delicious

6. Belfast

7. The Green Knight

8. Arctic Void

9. Old Henry

10. Salt in My Soul

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Tech News

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Service members of color face racial harassment, safety issues and more, study says

Top former DoD cyber official reaches settlement in bid to clear her name

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up