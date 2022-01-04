US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple TV app
Movies US charts:
1. No Time to Die
2. Venom: Let There Be Carnage
3. Spider-Man: Far From Home
4. The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
5. The Last Duel
6. Free Guy
7. Spider-Man: Homecoming
8. Spencer
9. The Amazing Spider-Man
10. The Card Counter
11. The Amazing Spider-Man 2
12. Dune
13. The Hating Game
14. F9: The Fast Saga
15. Old
16. Sing
17. Old Henry
18. Spider-Man
19. Encanto
20. Mass
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. The Hating Game
2. Old Henry
3. Belfast
4. Benedetta
5. The Green Knight
6. The Grand Budapest Hotel
7. Bendetta
8. Lamb
9. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
10. Burnt
11. Copshop
12. Napoleon Dynamite
13. Zola
14. Cruel Intentions
15. Werewolves Within
16. Bone Tomahawk
17. East of the Mountains
18. The Lost Leonardo
19. Black Swan
20. Memento
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.