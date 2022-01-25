CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 2:31 PM

Movies US charts:

1. Sing 2

2. No Time to Die

3. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

4. The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

5. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

6. Free Guy

7. Dune

8. Spider-Man: Far From Home

9. South of Heaven

10. Last Night in Soho

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. South of Heaven

2. The Hating Game

3. Delicious

4. The Green Knight

5. Arctic Void

6. Borrego

7. Belfast

8. See for Me

9. Old Henry

10. Benedetta

