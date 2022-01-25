US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:
1. Sing 2
2. No Time to Die
3. Ghostbusters: Afterlife
4. The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
5. Venom: Let There Be Carnage
6. Free Guy
7. Dune
8. Spider-Man: Far From Home
9. South of Heaven
10. Last Night in Soho
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. South of Heaven
2. The Hating Game
3. Delicious
4. The Green Knight
5. Arctic Void
6. Borrego
7. Belfast
8. See for Me
9. Old Henry
10. Benedetta
