US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:

1. Sing 2

2. No Time to Die

3. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

4. The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

5. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

6. Free Guy

7. Dune

8. Spider-Man: Far From Home

9. South of Heaven

10. Last Night in Soho

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. South of Heaven

2. The Hating Game

3. Delicious

4. The Green Knight

5. Arctic Void

6. Borrego

7. Belfast

8. See for Me

9. Old Henry

10. Benedetta

