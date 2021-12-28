US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 4. Procreate…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd

3. Oculus, Meta Platforms, Inc.

4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

8. Spotify New Music and Podcasts, Spotify

9. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

10. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

2. Disney+, Disney

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. YouTube Kids, Google LLC

6. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

7. Oculus, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

9. Toca Life World: Build stories, Toca Boca AB

10. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.