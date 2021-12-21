CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 11:15 AM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. True Skate, True Axis

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Rocket League Sideswipe, Psyonix LLC

2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Slap And Run, Voodoo

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

7. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Nomad Sculpt, Stephane Ginier

10. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Rocket League Sideswipe, Psyonix LLC

2. DIY Keyboard 3D, Crazy Labs

3. Disney+, Disney

4. Puppy Park- Merge To Win, 麟 高

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Rope Rescue! – Unique Puzzle, Rope Rescue! – Unique Puzzle

7. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

8. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

9. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

10. Giant Wanted, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

