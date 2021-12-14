CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 11:39 AM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. True Skate, True Axis

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Rocket League Sideswipe, Psyonix LLC

2. Love Fantasy: Match & Stories, Appzoa Tech Co., Limited

3. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

7. Nomad Sculpt, Stephane Ginier

8. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Rocket League Sideswipe, Psyonix LLC

2. DIY Keyboard 3D, Crazy Labs

3. K-Sniper Challenge, HOMA GAMES

4. Disney+, Disney

5. Teacher Simulator, Kwalee Ltd

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Zookemon, HOMA GAMES

8. Amazing Flying Hero, Thi Thuy Do

9. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

10. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

