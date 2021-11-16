CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: NIH looking for kids for COVID study | WTOP talks with Fauci | 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 12:58 PM

Movies US charts:

1. No Time to Die

2. Free Guy

3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

4. Old Henry

5. Old

6. Stillwater

7. The Suicide Squad (2021)

8. Apex

9. Jungle Cruise

10. Dangerous (2021)

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Old Henry

2. The Beta Test

3. The Green Knight

4. The Outpost (Director’s Cut)

5. Night Raiders

6. The Grand Budapest Hotel

7. One Shot

8. Lamb

9. The Diabetes Solution

10. Bergman Island

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

