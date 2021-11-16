US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. No Time to Die 2. Free Guy 3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings…

Movies US charts: 1. No Time to Die 2. Free Guy 3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 4. Old Henry 5. Old 6. Stillwater 7. The Suicide Squad (2021) 8. Apex 9. Jungle Cruise 10. Dangerous (2021) Movies US charts – Independent: 1. Old Henry 2. The Beta Test 3. The Green Knight 4. The Outpost (Director’s Cut) 5. Night Raiders 6. The Grand Budapest Hotel 7. One Shot 8. Lamb 9. The Diabetes Solution 10. Bergman Island Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.