The top Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

November 2, 2021, 12:01 PM

Movies US charts:

1. Free Guy

2. Old

3. Stillwater

4. The Addams Family 2

5. Werewolves Within

6. Beetlejuice

7. The Green Knight

8. Old Henry

9. The Night House

10. Scream

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Werewolves Within

2. The Green Knight

3. Old Henry

4. Lamb

5. What We Do In the Shadows

6. Hereditary

7. CopShop

8. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

9. The Witch

10. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

