The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 11:39 AM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. True Skate, True Axis

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Human Anatomy Atlas 2021, Visible Body

10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Survival Challenge 3D, Osman Senol

2. Retro Bowl, New Star Games

3. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Google Maps, Google LLC

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

3. Minecraft, Mojang

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Human Anatomy Atlas 2021, Visible Body

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Candy Challenge 3D, Idil Morgul

2. Hooper Hooper, smartmobi technology limited

3. Zoom Out 3D!, Crazy Labs

4. Cookie Run: Kingdom, Devsisters

5. Flex Run 3D, Voodoo

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. String Pull, Crazy Labs

9. Disney+, Disney

10. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

