The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 4.…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. True Skate, True Axis

7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. K-Games Challenge, Supercent, Inc.

2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Google Maps, Google LLC

10. All Challenges – survival game, Good Luck Game Studio

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

3. Minecraft, Mojang

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Human Anatomy Atlas 2021, Visible Body

8. GoTalk NOW, Attainment Company

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Hooper Hooper, smartmobi technology limited

2. Zoom Out 3D!, Crazy Labs

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. K-Games Challenge, Supercent, Inc.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. Cookie Run: Kingdom, Devsisters

8. Get Lucky 3D, HOMA GAMES

9. Disney+, Disney

10. Rec Room, Rec Room Inc

11. Candy Challenge 3D, Idil Morgul

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.