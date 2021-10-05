The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 4.…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. True Skate, True Axis

6. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

8. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Google Maps, Google LLC

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. Text or Die, Rollic Games

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

3. Minecraft, Mojang

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

8. Teach Your Monster to Read, Teach Your Monster

9. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Hooper Hooper, smartmobi technology limited

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Get Lucky 3D, HOMA GAMES

5. Zoom Out 3D!, Crazy Labs

6. Pokémon UNITE, The Pokemon Company

7. Disney+, Disney

8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

9. Money Run 3D!, xGame

10. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

