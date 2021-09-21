Coronavirus News: EMS workers file for vaccine exemption | Effectiveness of 2 doses of J&J vaccine | Some in Montgomery Co. not reporting status | Latest cases in DC region
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

September 21, 2021, 12:57 PM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. True Skate, True Axis

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

6. Google Maps, Google LLC

7. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

3. Minecraft, Mojang

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

8. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

9. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

10. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Get Lucky 3D, HOMA GAMES

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Monster Box!, Yso Corp

4. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

5. Disney+, Disney

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Destiny Run, Voodoo

8. Google Chrome, Google LLC

9. Cookie Run: Kingdom, Devsisters

10. Make ’Em, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

