The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. True Skate, True Axis

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Incredibox, So Far So Good

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

5. Google Maps, Google LLC

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Remind: School Communication, remind101

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. Minecraft, Mojang

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

8. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’21, Roto Sports, Inc.

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Toca Life: Vacation, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. 100 Mystery Buttons, Panteon

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

5. Brain Riddle – Tricky Puzzles, Doan Thanh

6. Fidget Toys 3D, Tran Dinh Hung

7. Disney+, Disney

8. Google Chrome, Google LLC

9. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

10. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

