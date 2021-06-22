The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. HotSchedules, HotSchedules 4. Incredibox, So Far So…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

4. Incredibox, So Far So Good

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D, Tap2Play LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Google Maps, Google LLC

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Fat 2 Fit!, Voodoo

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Fat 2 Fit!, Voodoo

2. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D, Tap2Play LLC

3. Disney+, Disney

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. Hair Challenge, Rollic Games

8. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

9. Adorable Home, HyperBeard Inc.

10. Run of Life, Voodoo

