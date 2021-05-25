MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Tech News » The top iPhone and…

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 11:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. CapCut, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Google Maps, Google LLC

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

8. Daniel Tiger’s Day & Night, PBS KIDS

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Fun with Ragdolls, Jadon Barnes

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Paper Fold, Good Job Games

2. Rob Master 3D, Alictus

3. Couples Yoga, Voodoo

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Hair Challenge, Rollic Games

6. Sculpt people, Crazy Labs

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

9. Disney+, Disney

10. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Tech News

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

Congress frustrated by VA’s changing and inaccurate cost estimates for EHR project

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up