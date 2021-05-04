The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 3. HotSchedules, HotSchedules 4. Geometry Dash, RobTop…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Alien10, Saddiq Rahim

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Flick Home Run !, infinity pocket

10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Hair Challenge, Rollic Games

8. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

8. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Fun with Ragdolls, Jadon Barnes

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Hair Challenge, Rollic Games

2. Suspects: Mystery Mansion, Wildlife Studios

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Hair Dye!, Crazy Labs

5. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Slice It All!, Voodoo

9. High Heels!, Zynga Inc.

10. Disney+, Disney

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.