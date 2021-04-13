The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 4. Procreate…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

10. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

8. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

8. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Bridge Race, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Voodoo Doll, Lion Studios

4. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Extra Hot Chili 3D, Alictus

8. Disney+, Disney

9. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

10. Paper Fold, Good Job Games

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.