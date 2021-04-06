The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games
10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
3. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.
4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
8. Bridge Race, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
9. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC
10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
8. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited
9. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
10. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Bridge Race, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
2. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
4. Disney+, Disney
5. Deep Clean Inc. 3D, Alictus
6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
7. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
8. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
9. Voodoo Doll, Pizia
10. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, King
