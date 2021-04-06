CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: What to know about J&J vaccine | Montgomery Co. approves summer camp rules | Get a ride to Annapolis vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 3:22 PM

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Bridge Race, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

9. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

8. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

9. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

10. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Bridge Race, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

2. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Disney+, Disney

5. Deep Clean Inc. 3D, Alictus

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

8. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

9. Voodoo Doll, Pizia

10. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, King

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

