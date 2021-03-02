The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 4.…

Listen now to WTOP News

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. High Heels!, Zynga Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Gmail, Google LLC

10. Cash App, Square, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

8. My City : London, My Town Games LTD

9. SpongeBob SquarePants, HandyGames

10. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Blob Runner 3D, Zynga Inc.

3. Lumbercraft, Voodoo

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Deep Clean Inc. 3D, Alictus

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Disney+, Disney

8. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.