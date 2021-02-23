The top iPhone and iPad apps on Apple App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 4.…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

9. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. High Heels!, Zynga Inc.

2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Cash App, Square, Inc.

10. Gmail, Email by Google – Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Handy Art Reference Tool, Belief Engine

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Blob Runner 3D, Zynga Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Lumbercraft, Voodoo

5. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Disney+, Disney

8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

9. Phone Case DIY, Crazy Labs

10. Slime Simulator Fluid Games, Marrisa Wei

