CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill | Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Tech News » The top iPhone and…

The top iPhone and iPad apps on Apple App Store

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 11:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

9. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. High Heels!, Zynga Inc.

2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Cash App, Square, Inc.

10. Gmail, Email by Google – Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Handy Art Reference Tool, Belief Engine

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Blob Runner 3D, Zynga Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Lumbercraft, Voodoo

5. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Disney+, Disney

8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

9. Phone Case DIY, Crazy Labs

10. Slime Simulator Fluid Games, Marrisa Wei

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Tech News

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up