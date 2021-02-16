The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft – Mojang
2. Bloons TD 6 – Ninja Kiwi
3. Heads Up! – Warner Bros.
4. Procreate Pocket – Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
5. Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB
6. TouchRetouch – ADVA Soft GmbH
7. Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio
8. Plague Inc. – Ndemic Creations
9. HotSchedules – HotSchedules
10. Facetune – Lightricks Ltd.
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. High Heels! – Zynga Inc.
2. TikTok – TikTok Pte. Ltd.
3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings – Zoom
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream – Google LLC
5. Instagram – Instagram, Inc.
6. Robinhood: Investing for All – Robinhood Markets, Inc.
7. Facebook – Facebook, Inc.
8. Messenger – Facebook, Inc.
9. Snapchat – Snap, Inc.
10. Cash App – Square, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate – Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft – Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5 – Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability – Ginger Labs
5. Bloons TD 6 – Ninja Kiwi
6. Five Nights at Freddy’s – Clickteam, LLC
7. Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB
8. Ultimate Custom Night – Clickteam, LLC
9. Toca Kitchen 2 – Toca Boca AB
10. Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings – Zoom
2. Blob Runner 3D – Zynga Inc.
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream – Google LLC
4. Girl Genius! – Lion Studios
5. Roblox – Roblox Corporation
6. Netflix – Netflix, Inc.
7. Among Us! – InnerSloth LLC
8. Disney+ – Disney
9. Google Chrome – Google LLC
10. Slime Simulator Fluid Games – Marrisa Wei
