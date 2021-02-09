The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Avatar Edit, 云峰 和 3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 4.…

Listen now to WTOP News

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Avatar Edit, 云峰 和

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

2. High Heels!, Zynga Inc.

3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

4. ABC Runner, JoyPac

5. Robinhood: Investing for All, Robinhood Markets, Inc.

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

8. SpongeBob SquarePants, HandyGames

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Blob Runner 3D, Zynga Inc.

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

5. Impostor vs Craftsman, Trang Nguyen Thi

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Disney+, Disney

8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

9. Google Chrome, Google LLC

10. Giant Rush!, TapNation

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.