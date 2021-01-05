INAUGURATION NEWS: FBI warned of 'war' at US Capitol, report says | Lawmakers test positive for COVID-19 after attack | Howard U celebrates VP-elect Harris | The Latest
Home » Tech News » US-Apple-TV-Movies-Top-10

US-Apple-TV-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Apple TV app – Movies US Charts

1. Honest Thief

2. The Croods: A New Age

3. The War with Grandpa

4. Greenland

5. Tenet

6. Love and Monsters

7. The Informer

8. Unhinged

9. Hunter Hunter

10. Buddy Games

Apple TV app Movies US Charts – Independent

1. The Informer

2. Hunter Hunter

3. The Phenomenon

4. Kajillionaire

5. Another Round

6. Bone Tomahawk

7. Summer of 84

8. Alone

9. First Cow

10. The Secret: Dare to Dream

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Tech News

Federal retirement mostly steady in December after autumn spike, decline

Senators concerned by military leadership of DoD, but will their votes reflect it?

USPS biometrics program leans on its biggest asset: A post office in every neighborhood

GSA kicks starts 2021 with an acquisition potpourri

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up