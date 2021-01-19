The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

6. Incredibox, So Far So Good

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Da Vinci Eye: AR Art Projector, Cube MG LLC

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Signal – Private Messenger, Signal Messenger, LLC

2. Telegram Messenger, Telegram FZ-LLC

3. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

4. Disney+, Disney

5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Oh God!, Alictus

8. Google Chrome, Google LLC

9. Project Makeover, Bubblegum Games LLC

10. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

