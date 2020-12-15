HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 2:00 PM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up! Best Charades game, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

5. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

6. Incredibox, So Far So Good

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

6. Taco Bell – For Our Fans, Taco Bell

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Roof Rails, Voodoo

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Sushi Roll 3D – Best Food Game, SayGames LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Sushi Roll 3D – Best Food Game, SayGames LLC

5. Object Hunt, Kwalee Ltd

6. Disney+, Disney

7. Google Chrome, Google LLC

8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. Roof Rails, Voodoo

