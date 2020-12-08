CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 12:07 PM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Heads Up! Best Charades game, Warner Bros.

4. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

5. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

6. Incredibox, So Far So Good

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Monkey Chat – Live Video Chat, ??????????????

9. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Hype Simulator, Ulkar Akhundzada

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC

5. Roof Rails, Voodoo

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Sushi Roll 3D – Best Food Game, SayGames LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Jacquie Lawson Advent Calendar, Jacquielawson.com

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. LumaFusion, Luma Touch LLC

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.

10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Disney+, Disney

5. Google Chrome, Google LLC

6. Shortcut Run, Voodoo

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

9. Roof Rails, Voodoo

10. Hulu: Stream movies & TV shows, Hulu, LLC

