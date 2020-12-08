The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app

The Associated Press

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Elf (2003)

2. Fatman

3. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

4. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

5. Buddy Games

6. Freaky

7. Let Him Go

8. Made In Italy

9. The Polar Express

10. Office Christmas Party

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Made In Italy

2. The Phenomenon

3. Black Bear

4. Girl (2020)

5. Ava (2020)

6. After We Collided

7. A Rainy Day in New York

8. Embattled

9. Waiting for the Barbarians

10. The Nest

