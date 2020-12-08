CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 11:53 AM

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Elf (2003)

2. Fatman

3. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

4. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

5. Buddy Games

6. Freaky

7. Let Him Go

8. Made In Italy

9. The Polar Express

10. Office Christmas Party

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Made In Italy

2. The Phenomenon

3. Black Bear

4. Girl (2020)

5. Ava (2020)

6. After We Collided

7. A Rainy Day in New York

8. Embattled

9. Waiting for the Barbarians

10. The Nest

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

