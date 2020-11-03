ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
The top iPhone and iPad apps on Apple App Store

The Associated Press

November 3, 2020, 12:41 PM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. True Skate, True Axis

4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s: HW, Steel Wool Games, Inc.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC

10. Chat Master!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s: HW, Steel Wool Games, Inc.

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. My City: Election day, My Town Games LTD

10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. Force Master, Voodoo

4. Chat Master!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Disney+, Disney

7. Google Chrome, Google LLC

8. Acrylic Nails!, Crazy Labs

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

