The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 1:03 PM

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. The Informer

2. The Rental

3. After We Collided

4. Apocalypto

5. Ava (2020)

6. Possessor: Uncut

7. Antebellum

8. Love and Monsters

9. Friendsgiving

10. Battle of the Bulge: Winter War

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Informer

2. The Rental

3. After We Collided

4. Apocalypto

5. Ava (2020)

6. The Dark and the Wicked

7. The Phenomenon

8. Sputnik

9. The Secret: Dare to Dream

10. A Nice Girl Like You

