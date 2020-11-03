ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app

The Associated Press

November 3, 2020, 12:26 PM

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. After We Collided

2. Beetlejuice

3. The Craft: Legacy

4. Halloween (2018)

5. Hocus Pocus

6. World War Z

7. Ghostbusters

8. Love and Monsters

9. Ava (2020)

10. Sonic The Hedgehog

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. From the Vine

2. Fisherman’s Friends

3. Rad

4. The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy

5. Blackbird (2020)

6. Night of the Living Dead

7. Waiting for the Barbarians

8. Paper Towns

9. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

10. Asbury Park: Riot. Redemption. Rock ’N Roll.

