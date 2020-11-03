The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app

The Associated Press

Apple TV app – Movies US charts: 1. After We Collided 2. Beetlejuice 3. The Craft: Legacy 4. Halloween (2018)…

Listen now to WTOP News

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. After We Collided

2. Beetlejuice

3. The Craft: Legacy

4. Halloween (2018)

5. Hocus Pocus

6. World War Z

7. Ghostbusters

8. Love and Monsters

9. Ava (2020)

10. Sonic The Hedgehog

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. From the Vine

2. Fisherman’s Friends

3. Rad

4. The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy

5. Blackbird (2020)

6. Night of the Living Dead

7. Waiting for the Barbarians

8. Paper Towns

9. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

10. Asbury Park: Riot. Redemption. Rock ’N Roll.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.