The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

October 27, 2020, 10:43 AM

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. After We Collided

2. Love and Monsters

3. Ava (2020)

4. The Phenomenon

5. Trump Card (2020)

6. Beetlejuice

7. Friendsgiving

8. The Way I See It

9. Halloween (2018)

10. Hocus Pocus

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. After We Collided

2. Ava (2020)

3. The Phenomenon

4. The Secret: Dare to Dream

5. First Cow

6. Then Came You

7. Totally Under Control

8. Cruel Intentions

9. The Opening Act

10. Relic

