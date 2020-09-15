The top iPhone and iPad apps on Apple App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 4.…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. True Skate, True Axis

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. 6ix9ine Runner, Gamejam Co.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Gmail-Email, by Google

7. Google Meet, Google LLC

8. Google Classroom, Google LLC

9. Facebook, Facebook. Inc.

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

6. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. XtraMath, XtraMath

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. Google Chrome, Google LLC

4. Google Classroom, Google LLC

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Google Meet, Google LLC

7. House Life 3D, Good Job Games

8. Disney+, Disney

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Corporation

