The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

September 29, 2020, 12:29 PM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Universe in a Nutshell, in a nutshell – kurzgesagt GmbH

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

10.True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC

2. Widgetsmith, Cross Forward Consulting, LLC

3. Color Widgets, MM Apps, Inc.

4. Photo Widget: Simple, Hyoungbin Kook

5. Acrylic Nails!, Crazy Labs

6. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

7. Steve – Widget Game, Ivan De Cabo

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10.Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

6. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

7. Universe in a Nutshell, in a nutshell – kurzgesagt GmbH

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10.Toca Life: Vacation, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. Acrylic Nails!, Crazy Labs

4. Widgetsmith, Cross Forward Consulting, LLC

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Google Chrome, Google LLC

7. Beat Blader 3D, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

9. Mr. Slice, Ducky

10.Google Meet, Google LLC

