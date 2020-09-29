The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app The Associated Press

Apple TV app – Movies US charts: 1. Ava (2020) 2. The Secret: Dare to Dream 3. The Outpost 4.…

Apple TV app – Movies US charts: 1. Ava (2020) 2. The Secret: Dare to Dream 3. The Outpost 4. Antebellum 5. Alone 6. The Last Starfighter 7. Father of the Bride 8. The King of Staten Island 9. RBG 10. Willow Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent: 1. Ava (2020) 2. The Secret: Dare to Dream 3. The Outpost 4. Alone 5. RBG 6. The Tax Collector 7. No Escape (2020) 8. The 2nd 9. Critical Thinking 10. On the Basis of Sex Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.