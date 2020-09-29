CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Infections rising in all but 3 states | Long-term jobless caught in squeeze that imperils recovery | Latest virus test results in DC region
The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app

The Associated Press

September 29, 2020, 12:17 PM

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Ava (2020)

2. The Secret: Dare to Dream

3. The Outpost

4. Antebellum

5. Alone

6. The Last Starfighter

7. Father of the Bride

8. The King of Staten Island

9. RBG

10. Willow

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

